Left Menu

UK, allies will respond decisively, says Boris Johnson after Putin announces military action in Ukraine

The UK and its allies will respond decisively to Russia's "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

ANI | Uk | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:03 IST
UK, allies will respond decisively, says Boris Johnson after Putin announces military action in Ukraine
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • England

The UK and its allies will respond decisively to Russia's "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday. Taking to his Twitter handle, Johnson said that he is appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the next steps.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he stated. This tweet comes soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special "military operation to protect Donbas" in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations has appealed to its members to "stop the war" at an emergency meeting of the Security Council. "It is the responsibility of this body to stop the war. So I call on every one of you to do everything possible to stop the war," Ukrainian envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya was quoted as saying by CNN during the meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

However, defending Russia's decision to take military action in the Donbas region, the Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya said "the root of today's crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself." "The root of today's crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself, who for many years was sabotaging its obligations under the (Minsk agreement)," said Nebenzya.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022