Ukraine International Airlines suspends flights amid closure of its airspace

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) on Thursday announced the suspension of scheduled and charter flights to/from Ukraine due to the closure of its airspace for civilian airspace users until 23:59 pm (Kiev time). UIA maintains and will maintain liaison with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, read Ukraine International Airlines statement.

The statement advised all passengers and citizens of Ukraine who are abroad and planning to return to Ukraine. They must register on the state website of the State Registration of Ukrainian Citizens. Registered citizens will be provided with information about flights to these points and to points of arrival in Ukraine, added the statement.

The advisory also noted that all current information on the further status of flights will be posted on the official UIA website. "Passengers of cancelled flights will be informed by e-mail or phone, which are specified in the reservation. Passengers, please, check the availability of relevant contact information at Ukraine International Airlines - e-mail, individual mobile phone number," said UIA statement.

The UIA team further reiterated to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of passengers. Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)

