Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to speak to Russian President Putin shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly amid Moscow's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly amid Moscow's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Thursday. "The Prime Minister is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly," said Shringla during a special briefing on the Ukraine situation.

The tensions between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Putin on Thursday morning said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. Moreover, many Indian citizens and students are stranded in Ukraine.

The Indian Embassy on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals/students. The Mission asked Indians to be aware of the surroundings, be safe, do not leave homes unless necessary and stress on carrying their documents at all times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

