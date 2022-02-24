Left Menu

Will study impact of sanctions against Russia on India's interests: Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said the impact of sanctions against Russia in the wake of the Ukraine crisis needs to be studied carefully for "what sort of impact these will have on our own interest".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:17 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said the impact of sanctions against Russia in the wake of the Ukraine crisis needs to be studied carefully for "what sort of impact these will have on our own interest". Addressing a media briefing here on the Ukraine situation, Shringla said additional sanctions have been imposed by some countries including the USA and UK on Russia.

"You are aware that certain unilateral sanctions were already existing as far as Russia is concerned. Some additional sanctions have been imposed by the USA, EU, Australia, Japan, the UK among others," he said. "But this is an evolving situation and we have to see what sort of impact these sanctions will have on our own interest. Clearly, we need to study this carefully because any sanctions will have an impact on our existing relationship. I think it would only be correct to acknowledge that factor but the actual impact of the sanctions needs to be studied carefully and we will do that," he added. (ANI)

Following the Russian military operations, the Indian embassy in Kiev earlier today said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain safe. (ANI)

