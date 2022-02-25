Blinken speaks with EU Foreign Policy Chief, flays Russia's invasion of Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Josep Borrell Fontelles, EU Foreign Policy Chief on Thursday (local time) and condemned Russia's "premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack" on Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "I spoke with @JosepBorrellF today. The United States and EU stand together in strongly condemning Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine. Together with partners around the world, we will impose severe costs to hold Russia to account."

The European Union, in a statement, also condemned Russia's action. "The European Union (EU) condemns in the strongest possible terms the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by armed forces of the Russian Federation. We also condemn the involvement of Belarus in this aggression against Ukraine and call on it to abide by its international obligations," the statement read. EU demanded Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease Russian military operations immediately and unconditionally withdraw all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine.

"Russia bears full responsibility for this act of aggression and all the destruction and loss of life it will cause. It will be held accountable for its actions," the statement further said. Moreover, the statement noted that Russia's military attack against Ukraine - an independent and sovereign State - is a flagrant violation of international law and the core principles on which the international rules-based order is built.

The EU calls on the international community to demand from Russia the immediate end of this aggression, which endangers international peace and security at a global scale, according to the statement. (ANI)

