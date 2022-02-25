Left Menu

Russian forces take control of Chernobyl power plant

Russian forces have taken control of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine on Thursday (local time), as per an official.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 01:48 IST
Russian forces take control of Chernobyl power plant
Russian forces seized control of Chernobyl power plant (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces have taken control of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine on Thursday (local time), as per an official. Yevgeniya Kuznetsova, a spokeswoman for the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management told CNN that troops overran the plant on the first day of Russia's multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine.

"When I came to the office today in the morning [in Kyiv], it turned out, that the [Chernobyl nuclear power plant] management had left. So, there was no one to give instructions or defend," she said. Earlier taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is trying to seize the power plant.

"Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl [Nuclear Power Plant]. Our defenders are sacrificing their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," Zelensky tweeted. Ukraine Foreign Ministry also echoed the president's warning. "In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chernobyl," the Ministry tweeted. "If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022