EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Romanian counterpart, lauds latter's support in evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar held a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu and appreciated his support in evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Deeply appreciate the support from FM @BogdanAurescu of Romania on evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine. @MEAIndia is working with @MAERomania to ensure border crossing expeditiously. Times of difficulty that's what friends are for."

Jaishankar also held talks with the Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto and Slovakian FM, Ivan Korcok on the Ukraine evacuation of Indian nationals through their countries. Jaishankar is expected to speak to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba amid Moscow's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is expected to speak to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister today," said Shringla during a special briefing on the Ukraine situation on Thursday. The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Furthermore, EAM will also speak to the Foreign Minister of Poland. (ANI)

