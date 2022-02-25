Left Menu

Pakistan: Karachi port completely paralyzed due to closure of channel by fishermen

Karachi Port was completely paralyzed due to the closure of the channel by the fishermen protesting against a ban on them.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Karachi Port was completely paralyzed due to the closure of the channel by the fishermen protesting against a ban on them. According to Karachi Port Trust sources, the channel was completely closed by the fishermen on Tuesday and due to the closure of the channel, the movement of ships was completely stopped, reported Nawaiwaqt, an Urdu daily newspaper in Pakistan.

Sources said that the ships anchored at Karachi port are waiting to enter the channel. The protesting fishermen of Sindh have anchored their boats to close the channel effectively halting the movement of the cargo ships.

The fishermen on August 7 last year also protested and parked their boats at the channel reserved for cargo ships. The protest started after the fishermen were stopped from going into the open sea for fishing, reported ARY News. Due to protest, the anchoring of the cargo ships was suspended at the port. The fishermen said that they were unable to do fishing for the last two months and they were facing problems in feeding their families.

The Karachi Port Trust falls under the administrative control of the Federal Maritime ministry that oversees the operations of the port, one of South Asia's largest and busiest deep-water seaports which handle about 60 per cent of the nation's cargo, reported ARY News. (ANI)

