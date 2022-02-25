Left Menu

Afghan journalists blame Taliban's spokesperson for denying information

Afghan journalists blamed the Taliban's spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, for restrictions on access to information and said that pieces of information were not provided to them.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-02-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 03:40 IST
Afghan journalists blame Taliban's spokesperson for denying information
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghan journalists blamed the Taliban's spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, for restrictions on access to information and said that pieces of information were not provided to them. They said that Mujahid have not been cooperating with the media and providing access to information for the past two weeks, reported Tolo News.

"This makes obstacles for the media. The government should be responding to the media so that the people know about the situation," said journalist Jawad Etimad. Media watchdogs also expressed concerns over the restriction on access to information, and urged the government to share the information with the media community, reported Tolo News.

"Based on an appropriate programme, they should provide information to the media and put an end to the concerns of the people and media community over access to information which is very slow now," said Masror Lutfi, head of the Afghanistan National Journalists' Union. "The spokespersons are not ready to provide us with a clip. They make excuses that they are not available or sometimes they see the messages on WhatsApp but don't reply to it," said Sahib Deen Samim, a journalist.

The Afghan media community is also struggling with refusals by government spokesmen to participate in interviews to provide information over the ongoing situation in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022