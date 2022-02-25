Many Russians detained amid protests against 'military operation' in Ukraine

Many Russians have been detained in cities across Russia for protesting against the 'military operation' in Ukraine. Solo pickets --public protest in Russia --have taken place from the southern city of Tolyatti to the Far East city of Khabarovsk, reported Moscow Times.

The police reported nearly 100 detentions in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities for staging protests. Rights activist Marina Litvinovich on Thursday called on Russians to attend a "walk" against the Russian military operation in Ukraine, including on Pushkin Square in central Moscow. Moscow prosecutors warned that unauthorized gatherings are illegal and will lead to "negative consequences," and the federal Investigative Committee issued a special warning to "unpermitted" demonstrators, reported the news portal.

This is a key development as the tensions along the Ukraine borders escalate following which many west counties have announced sanctions on Russia targeting its economy. (ANI)

