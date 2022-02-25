Taiwan to join international sanctions against Russia over military operations in Ukraine

Taiwan will join the international sanctions against Russia over the latter's military operation in Ukraine, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday. "The government deeply regrets that Russia, instead of resolving disputes through peaceful diplomatic negotiations, has chosen to use force and intimidation in bullying others," the ministry said in a statement.

"In order to compel Russia to halt its military aggression against Ukraine, and to restart peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned as soon as possible... Taiwan announces it will join international economic sanctions against Russia," the ministry said. Taiwan on Wednesday denounced Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent and urged all parties to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on Monday to recognize Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities have escalated the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Russia's military operations in Ukraine have prompted sanctions from several western countries and the EU.

Moscow has maintained that the operation is being conducted to save the people of eastern Ukraine and demilitarize the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)