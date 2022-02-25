Left Menu

Jaishankar holds talks with Hungarian counterpart for evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar held talks with the Foreign Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, about the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through his country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 08:52 IST
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar held talks with the Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar held talks with the Foreign Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, about the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through his country. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, said, "Reached out to my friend FM Peter Szijjarto of Hungary on the Ukraine evacuation. He has promised full cooperation to facilitate evacuation from Debrecen. Thank him for his understanding."

Earlier in the day, he also appreciated the willingness of Slovakian FM, Ivan Korcok, to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia. Jaishankar is expected to speak to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday amid Moscow's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is expected to speak to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister today," said Shringla during a special briefing on the Ukraine situation. Furthermore, EAM will also speak to Foreign Ministers of Poland and Romania. Notably, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

