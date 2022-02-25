Left Menu

Imran Khan sought meeting with Putin to soothe 'hurt ego': Pakistan media

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Russia visit is facing heavy backlash from Pakistani media who noted that the visit is to soothe his "hurt ego", a media report said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:04 IST
Imran Khan sought meeting with Putin to soothe 'hurt ego': Pakistan media
Pakistan PM Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin (Photo Credit: Twitter/Government of Pakistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Russia visit is facing heavy backlash from Pakistani media who noted that the visit is to soothe his "hurt ego", a media report said. The Pakistani media commented that the invitation to visit Moscow was not extended by President Vladimir Putin but was sought by Pakistan to soothe the hurt ego of Imran Khan, claimed The Geneva Daily.

"Anybody could see the Russia-Ukraine tension escalating to full-blown war. Was Imran Khan not told that he might literally end up in the war theater and it was not wise to be in Moscow at this time? What kind of business could you conduct with Putin at this hour?" the report quoted Murtaza Solangi, a prominent journalist. The TV panelist Raza Rumi said, "Imran Khan says that he will play his role for friendship between Russia and Ukraine. How Imran Khan, who doesn't talk to the Opposition in his own country, can speak of reconciliation between other countries?"

Political analysts also pointed out the gaffes by Khan on his earlier bilateral visits and apprehended that he may yet again, embarrass the country in the context of the US-Russia tussle on Ukraine conflict, the report said. The visit comes amidst a fragile economic and domestic situation in Pakistan. The economy is reeling under severe inflation, rising debt, and poor industrial performance while the Opposition parties are planning a no-confidence motion in a joint fight against Khan's misgovernance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022