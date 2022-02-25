EU, Member States stand in solidarity with Ukraine Ambassador: Envoy to India, Bhutan

Left Menu

Heads of Mission of the EU and its Member States stand in solidarity with the Ukraine Ambassador and condemned Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" military attack, said Ugo Astuto, the Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan on Friday.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:21 IST
European Union Ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto. Image Credit: ANI
Heads of Mission of the EU and its Member States stand in solidarity with the Ukraine Ambassador and condemned Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" military attack, said Ugo Astuto, the Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the envoy said that the EU is united in its solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

"Heads of Mission of the EU and its Member States stand in solidarity with #Ukraine Ambassador. EU condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation's unprovoked and unjustified military attack. EU is united in its solidarity with Ukraine and its people," Ugo Astuto said. A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

