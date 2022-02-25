14 trapped in coal mine in China's Guizhou
Fourteen people were trapped in a coal mine in China's Guizhou Province, local media reported citing local authorities
ANI | Guiyang | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:22 IST
- Country:
- China
Fourteen people were trapped in a coal mine in China's Guizhou Province, local media reported citing local authorities
Xinhua News Agency reported that the accident occurred at around 8.40 am (local time) today at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine, according to the publicity department in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan which administers Zhenfeng County.
The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement