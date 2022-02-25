Left Menu

14 trapped in coal mine in China's Guizhou

Fourteen people were trapped in a coal mine in China's Guizhou Province, local media reported citing local authorities

ANI | Guiyang | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Xinhua News Agency reported that the accident occurred at around 8.40 am (local time) today at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine, according to the publicity department in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan which administers Zhenfeng County.

The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

