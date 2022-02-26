Left Menu

Two cops killed after gunman opens fire on police officials in Pak's Quetta

Two policemen were killed after a gunman opened fire on them in Pakistan's Quetta on Friday, local media reported citing officials.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 26-02-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 08:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two policemen were killed after a gunman opened fire on them in Pakistan's Quetta on Friday, local media reported citing officials. A driver was also injured in the incident that took place near Quetta's Eastern Bypass, the Dawn newspaper reported citing Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Syed Fida Hassan.

According to CCTV footage, the gunman opened fire on police officials they ate at a local hotel. The killed policemen included an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable. Terming the occurrence a "terrorist incident", Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said that "destructive elements want to disrupt peace in the province", according to the publication.

Notably, in January alone, several terror incidents rocked Pakistan as major cities including Islamabad and Lahore were targeted. An Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, recently published a report endorsing the fear that Pakistan has been slowly sliding into chaos and instability for the last couple of years. Apart from the brewing terrorism in Balochistan province, the Baloch are also against the Pakistani security forces as the region has registered thousands of disappearances of political activists, intellectuals, journalists, and students. (ANI)

