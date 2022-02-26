Amendments to media law 'oppressive and draconian', says Islamabad HC

Terming the amendments to media law in Pakistan "oppressive and draconian", Islamabad high court (IHC) has restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting anyone without full implementation of its standard operating procedures (SOPs) till March 10, local media reported. The directives were issued by the court while hearing the pleas filed by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and others against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act Ordinance 2022 ordinance, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"It is being said with regret that the proceedings (under PECA) were initiated against those individuals who criticized the government," the publication quoted the IHC chief justice as saying. Noting that the proceedings did not seem to be happening in a democratic country, the chief justice observed that of the 14,000 complaints pending with the FIA, only the government's rivals were being targeted.

However, the judge blamed the political parties and their activists for trolling on social media and denied entertaining their pleas against the ordinance. He suggested they oppose the ordinance in parliament instead of filing petitions in the court, the media outlet reported. Notably, along with media bodies and superior bar councils, opposition parties Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had filed petitions against the PECA ordinance.

Even before the amendments to PECA, the FIA had abused its authority in complaints involving public office holders, the Pakistani newspaper reported citing IHC chief justice. PECA ordinance gives FIA powers to arrest anyone and put them in jail till the conclusion of the trial, the judge said, adding, "The court has no hesitation in saying that the ordinance is a draconian law."

He further said that people will stop writing out of fear of this law as the ordinance would result in self-censorship. Under the PECA Ordinance 2022, online defamation has been made a non-bailable, cognizable offence and the jail term for it has also been increased from three years to five years. The amendment has also broadened the ambit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The opposition parties and media and journalist bodies in Pakistan are vehemently opposing the amendments to PECA stating it is a flagrant attempt of the Imran Khan government to stifle the voice of dissent and place fetters on constitutional rights of the citizens. (ANI)

