Left Menu

Imposing external solutions will not help resolve Syrian conflict: India at UNSC

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra on Friday raised concern about the overall situation in Syria and said that imposing external solutions will not help resolve conflict.

ANI | New York | Updated: 26-02-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 10:52 IST
Imposing external solutions will not help resolve Syrian conflict: India at UNSC
India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra on Friday raised concern about the overall situation in Syria and said that imposing external solutions will not help resolve conflict. The envoy was addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in the Middle East.

"Imposing external solutions would not help in resolving the Syrian conflict. It is for the Syrians to determine and decide what is best for Syria and for their own future," Ravindra said. He also emphasized the "need to scale up humanitarian assistance and shore up donor support for the Syrian humanitarian response plan of the UN, which remains under-funded."

Calling for implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2254 on Syria, he said, "Regional players and Syria's neighbours have an important role to play in the peaceful resolution of this conflict and to achieve lasting progress in implementing UNSCR 2254." UNSCR 2254 was adopted by the security council in December 2015 and called for a ceasefire from all the parties, and a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

Commenting on the fight against terrorism, the Indian envoy said, "Global fight against terrorism cannot and should not be compromised for narrow political gains. Terrorists can neither be defeated by forming alliances with non-sovereign entities nor by pushing narrow political agendas." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022