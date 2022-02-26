Left Menu

US to release up to USD 600 mn in security assistance to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Friday authorized a sanction of USD 350 million to Ukraine for procurement of Defense equipment and imparting military training and education.

26-02-2022
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

US President Joe Biden on Friday authorized a sanction of USD 350 million to Ukraine for procurement of Defense equipment and imparting military training and education. Authorization was also given to the secretary of state to sanction up to USD 250 million in assistance, if "it is important to the security interests of the United States," a Memorandum issued by the White House said.

The aggregate assistance to Ukraine by the US is to the tune of USD 600 million. This comes when Ukraine is under significant pressure, as Russian forces appear to be closing in on Keiv. They have entered the Obolon district in the north of the city, just a few miles from its centre, according to the Ukrainian defence ministry as reported by CNN.

The units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have completed blocking Chernihiv city. On February 24, Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a successful landing operation in the area of Gostomel airfield in suburbs of Kiev, " Russian Defence Ministry said. Kremlin on Friday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation of high-ranking officials to Minsk to hold talks with Kiev.

NATO said in a statement that it will continue to coordinate closely with relevant stakeholders and other international organizations including the European Union (EU). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

