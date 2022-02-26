US embassy warns Americans in Ukraine to locate their nearest shelter

Left Menu

The United States embassy for Ukraine has warned US citizens that "conditions may deteriorate without warning," and advised them to locate their nearest shelter.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 26-02-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 11:40 IST
Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling near Kyiv, as Russia continues military operation in Ukraine February 26. (Photo Credit: REUTERS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The United States embassy for Ukraine has warned US citizens that "conditions may deteriorate without warning," and advised them to locate their nearest shelter. "The security situation throughout Ukraine remains highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning. US citizens should remain vigilant and know the location of your closest shelter or protected space," the embassy said in a tweet.

This comes as explosions have been heard in parts of Kiev as Russian forces approached the city, CNN reported. Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks.

As Russian forces drew closer to the capital Kiev, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Friday asked its citizen to "make Molotov cocktails." Even, one of the television channels gave instructions on how to make cocktails, urging residents to resist Russia's military action. Amid the growing military operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to defend his country while standing on the street of the national capital.

"We are all here. Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so. Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine," said Zelensky in a video posted on Facebook. On Friday, the US urged Russia not to harm Zelensky, saying that doing so would be a "horrific" act.

Meanwhile, Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation of high-ranking officials to Minsk to hold talks with Kiev. (ANI)

