Left Menu

Chinese reports 93 new local, 156 imported COVID-19 cases

China on Friday reported 93 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-02-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 12:07 IST
Chinese reports 93 new local, 156 imported COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Friday reported 93 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. Of the local cases, 32 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 30 in Guangdong, 10 in Liaoning, nine in Guangxi, four in Jiangsu, three in Yunnan, two in Sichuan, one each in Beijing, Heilongjiang and Fujian, Xinhua news agency reported citing the commission's daily report.

The country also reported 156 imported COVID-19 cases in 12 provincial-level regions in the past 24 hours, according to the commission. However, no new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

As many as 118 asymptomatic cases were reported on Friday, including 88 imported cases, according to the commission. With the addition of new cases, the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China rose to 108,853. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022