Chinese reports 93 new local, 156 imported COVID-19 cases

China on Friday reported 93 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. Of the local cases, 32 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 30 in Guangdong, 10 in Liaoning, nine in Guangxi, four in Jiangsu, three in Yunnan, two in Sichuan, one each in Beijing, Heilongjiang and Fujian, Xinhua news agency reported citing the commission's daily report.

The country also reported 156 imported COVID-19 cases in 12 provincial-level regions in the past 24 hours, according to the commission. However, no new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

As many as 118 asymptomatic cases were reported on Friday, including 88 imported cases, according to the commission. With the addition of new cases, the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China rose to 108,853. (ANI)

