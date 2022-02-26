Left Menu

Delhi: German envoy condemns Russian military action in Ukraine

As Russian troops continued to advance on the capital city of Kiev, German Ambassador to India Walter Lindner on Saturday condemned President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch military operations in Ukraine.

German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner talking to ANI on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI
As Russian troops continued to advance on the capital city of Kiev, German Ambassador to India Walter Lindner on Saturday condemned President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch military operations in Ukraine. "It's Putin's war; it's a shame that it is happening. We react with economic sanctions. We can't allow the occupation of one country by another. We want an international community that is based on international laws," Ambassador Lindner told ANI.

These remarks come a day after the heads of missions of European countries in India, including ambassador Lindner, expressed solidarity with their Ukrainian counterpart while condemning Russia's military action in Ukraine. "The violation of national sovereignty and international laws is not acceptable. We must respect the international borders. My heart goes out to every student who has to leave Ukraine due to invasion by the Russian Army," he said.

Explosions in parts of Kiev were heard as Russian forces approached the city, CNN reported on Saturday. Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks.

Amid the growing military operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to defend his country while standing on the street of the national capital. Kremlin said that the Russian President is ready to send a delegation of high-ranking officials to Minsk to hold talks with Kiev. (ANI)

