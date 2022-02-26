Left Menu

Pakistan logs 1,207 fresh COVID infections, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 1,207 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-02-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 12:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan reported 1,207 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday. With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,507,657 in the country, including 37,212 active cases.

The total number of deaths due to the virus mounted to 30,153 with the addition of new fatalities, according to NCOC. A total of 53,625 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,207 turned out to be positive, thus recording a case positivity rate of 2.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, of the total positive cases, as many as 1,117 patients continue to remain under critical care. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

