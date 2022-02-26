Left Menu

United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp on Saturday called for a ceasefire and a return to the negotiation table in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 13:31 IST
Ukraine crisis: UN Resident Coordinator in India calls for ceasefire, negotiations
UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp on Saturday called for a ceasefire and a return to the negotiation table in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Sharp was speaking on the sidelines of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' cycle rally in New Delhi. The UN official was participating in the event to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

"The need is to support the peace negotiation efforts and support the calls for a ceasefire immediately, that is the very first thing, from there everything else stems," Sharp said. Talking about the UN efforts, he said, "General Secretary Antonio Guterres has been urgently appealing for peace, for a ceasefire, for de-escalation and to give peace a chance despite the tragic events."

Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a return to the path of negotiation and dialogue. "We must rally and meet this challenge together for peace, and to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," Guterres said at a media stakeout in New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

