Pakistan achieved nothing in Moscow, irked Washington on top: Report

As the Moscow visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan concludes, Pakistan has not achieved any tangible gains, while irking the US further, a report has said. "We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine, and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy in our war," said US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price.

Imran Khan's meeting with Putin came hours after several Western nations hit Russia with new sanctions, which Khan himself is seen joyfully describing as "exciting times" in a video shared on Twitter of Khan's landing in Moscow. It gives the Western Powers for whom Pakistan is a "non-NATO ally," reasons to be annoyed, The Times of Israel reported.

On top of this, Khan's added 'disqualification' in eyes of the US is that his country is being increasingly seen as a Chinese ally. China is the US's larger adversary that is tacitly supporting Moscow, the report said, adding further that, Khan may soon realize that he is being the "wrong man in the wrong place, at the wrong time." The 'ill-timed' visit has been heavily criticized in Pakistan, with media and analysts questioning the utility of a visit at such a time when tensions are at an all-time high between Russia and the West.

Prior to the Moscow visit, Pakistani security analysts had urged Khan to watch hisstep. They warned that there is a cost to one-dimensional foreign policy towardsregional powers and compartmentalizing relations, the report highlighted. Imran Khan's visit to Moscow did not result in any financial assistance for the economically fragile country, nor much was achieved otherwise with Moscow issuing a brief statement on the visit saying that the two leaders discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia. (ANI)

