Left Menu

ICRC remains in Ukraine, to assess needs when security situation allows: Delegation

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue operating in Ukraine and plans to evaluate the emerging needs of the population when the situation allows it to do so, the ICRC delegation in the country told Sputnik on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:19 IST
ICRC remains in Ukraine, to assess needs when security situation allows: Delegation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], February 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue operating in Ukraine and plans to evaluate the emerging needs of the population when the situation allows it to do so, the ICRC delegation in the country told Sputnik on Friday. "Our teams are in place across Ukraine and when the security situation allows we'll be out assessing needs and responding as best as we can, to assist and support people," the delegation said, adding that "we have more than 600 staff in the country and along with helping people affected by the conflict and intensification, those teams' safety and security is one of our top priorities."

The delegation described the current escalation of the conflict as "frightening to contemplate," noting that it is causing a displacement of civilians. On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022