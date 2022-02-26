ICRC remains in Ukraine, to assess needs when security situation allows: Delegation

Moscow [Russia], February 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue operating in Ukraine and plans to evaluate the emerging needs of the population when the situation allows it to do so, the ICRC delegation in the country told Sputnik on Friday. "Our teams are in place across Ukraine and when the security situation allows we'll be out assessing needs and responding as best as we can, to assist and support people," the delegation said, adding that "we have more than 600 staff in the country and along with helping people affected by the conflict and intensification, those teams' safety and security is one of our top priorities."

The delegation described the current escalation of the conflict as "frightening to contemplate," noting that it is causing a displacement of civilians. On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

