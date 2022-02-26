Left Menu

Woman shot dead by ASI on patrol duty in Pakistan's Punjab

A Pakistani police official shot dead a woman who was on her way to a wedding ceremony, in the country's Punjab province, local media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani police official shot dead a woman who was on her way to a wedding ceremony, in the country's Punjab province, local media reported on Saturday. Thirty-two-year-old Tanzeela along with her family, was on her way to attend a wedding ceremony in Daska on Thursday night when her rickshaw driver allegedly tried to avoid a picket and ASI Waqas Masood opened fire on the rickshaw, according to Dawn.

While the husband of the deceased Azhar Mahmood said that there was no picket and a police team chased them when they were about to reach the village to attend the function. He alleged that the policemen opened fire and this resulted in his wife's death.

Khurram Shahzad Malik, the spokesperson for the district police, said ASI Waqas Masood confessed to opening fire on the rickshaw. He said he opened fire when the driver tried to speed away. A case has been registered against the ASI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

