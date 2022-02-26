Indian Embassy in Slovakia issues advisory for Indians to be evacuated through Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border

The Embassy of India in Slovakia on Saturday said that it is in contact with the Government of Slovakia for evacuation of Indian citizens through the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border. The Embassy said, "Indian nationals who are stuck in Ukraine and wish to cross the border through Vysne Nemecke are requested to fill the Google form. It is requested that people who are not in close proximity to this border crossing point should not fill the form."

It also shared the contact information of the consular and other officials and guided the people to contact them if possible before starting their journey. The Indian missions in Bucharest, Budapest and Warsaw are also involved in this exercise to help those who are close to their borders, said the Embassy in an official statement.

The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday. "Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania," Jaishankar tweeted.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kiev has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens. (ANI)

