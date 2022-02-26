Batch of Indian students from Ukraine enters Hungary through Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing

A batch of Indian students entered Hungary from the Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by Air India flight on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Hungary issued a fresh advisory for its citizens in Ukraine in which it asked them not to cross the border from other checkpoints than Zahony- Uzhhorod as there is no presence of the Indian Embassy unit to facilitate entry into the Hungarian side.

The Indian Embassy said that they are coordinating with the Government of Hungary regarding smooth entry into Hungary of stranded Indian students in Ukraine through the Zahony- Uzhhorod border crossing. "For crossing Zahonv-Uzhhorod, a liaison unit from the Embassy of India has been stationed at Zahony, and it is coordinating with the Consulate General of Hungary in Uzhhorod. Stranded Indians are being brought in batches through this checkpoint for onward travel to Budapest for returning to India on Air India flights," the advisory reads.

It further said that the border crossing is only allowed by bus/van and walk-in is not allowed. However, Rahul Shrivastava, Indian Ambassador in Romania said that the entire government is working day and night to evacuate everyone and our (Indian) mission is not complete till we have evacuated the last person.

Looking forward to receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport. The government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of our citizens. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Looking forward to receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport. The government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of our citizens."

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kiev has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

