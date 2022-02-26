Jaishankar holds talks with German counterpart Baerbock, shares perspective on Ukraine situation

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock and discussed the situation in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Appreciate the telephonic discussion today with FM @ABaerbock of Germany on the Ukraine situation. Shared our perspectives and agreed to stay in touch."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday called EAM and urged New Delhi to use "all influence in its relations with Moscow" for ending military operations against Ukraine. The Foreign Minister also urged India as a non-permanent UNSC member to support the resolution on "restoring peace in Ukraine".

"Call with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar. Asked India to use all influence in its relations with Russia to force it to cease military aggression against Ukraine. Urged India as a non-permanent UNSC member to support today's draft resolution on restoring peace in Ukraine," Dmytro Kuleba said in a Tweet. Jaishankar said he received a call from Kuleba who shared his assessment of the current situation. The External Affairs Minister emphasized that India supports diplomacy and dialogue as the way out.

"Received a call from Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba. He shared his assessment of the current situation. I emphasized that India supports diplomacy and dialogue as the way out. Discussed predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Appreciate his support for their safe return," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Indian embassies in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine have organized evacuation operations for the Indian citizens.

The Indian Embassy in Warsaw issued an urgent advisory for its citizens who desire to be evacuated via Poland. "Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public conveyance i.e. by bus or taxi, are advised to make for the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing, not Krakowiec crossing," it said. (ANI)

