Russia appreciates India's 'balanced position' at UNSC voting on Ukraine crisis

The Russian Embassy in India appreciated India's "independent and balanced position" at the voting in United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:28 IST
Russian Embassy in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Russian Embassy in India appreciated India's "independent and balanced position" at the voting in United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Taking to Twitter, Russian Embassy in India, said, "Highly appreciate India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022. In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership, Russia is committed to maintaining a close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine."

Notably, Russia on Friday (local time) vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine, while India, China, and UAE abstained from the vote. The vote was 11 in favour, one against, and three abstentions. India has abstained from the vote but New Delhi has called for immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine and advocated for a diplomatic solution. (ANI)

