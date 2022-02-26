First evacuation flight carrying 219 Indian nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indian nationals from Ukraine landed in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Saturday evening. The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon.

"The first evacuation flight carrying 219 passengers from Ukraine, has landed in Mumbai. The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest this afternoon," said the Government of India. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that he is looking forward to receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport. The government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of our citizens.

The Union Minister said, "Looking forward to receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport. The government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of our citizens." Meanwhile, another batch of Indian students entered Hungary from the Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by Air India flight on Saturday.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kiev has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

