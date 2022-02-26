Left Menu

About 100,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine, says Polish Interior Ministry

About 100,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine over the last several days, a media report said citing the country's Deputy Minister of Interior and Administration Pawel Szefernaker said on Saturday.

About 100,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine over the last several days, a media report said citing the country's Deputy Minister of Interior and Administration Pawel Szefernaker said on Saturday. "From the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine until today, along the entire border with Ukraine, 100,000 people have crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland," Szefernaker told reporters, as per Sputnik News Agency.

Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi spoke today and talked about the international community's "joint response to Russian aggression against Ukraine". "FM @RauZbigniew and FM of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi spoke today on call about the international community's joint response to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Poland Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

