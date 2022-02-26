Russian Military destroy Dam built to stop water flow to Crimea: Head of Region

Simferopol [Crimea], February 26 (ANI/Sputnik) - The concrete dam built by Ukraine in the Kherson region in 2014 to cut off the water supply to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal was destroyed by the Russian military, Governor Sergey Aksenov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Our military destroyed the dam built by the Nazis [Ukrainian authorities], which had blocked the North Crimean Canal," Aksenov said.

The work on lifting the water blockade of the Crimean peninsula by unblocking the water flow from the Dnieper continues, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

