Left Menu

Indian embassy 'closely monitoring' developing situation in Ukraine

Indian embassy in Ukraine on Saturday (local time) said that the embassy is "closely monitoring" the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine and are in constant touch with the authorities on the safety of Indian citizens.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 01:56 IST
Indian embassy 'closely monitoring' developing situation in Ukraine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Indian embassy in Ukraine on Saturday (local time) said that the embassy is "closely monitoring" the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine and are in constant touch with the authorities on the safety of Indian citizens. "Closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine. In constant touch with the authorities on the safety of our citizens. To all Indians who remain in Ukraine, we are with you," India in Ukraine tweeted.

The embassy also said, "Indian citizens have successfully been evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and shortly through Hungary. Working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens. Please stay patient and safe." Earlier, the first flight from Romania carrying Indian students, who had left the conflict situation in Ukraine, reached Mumbai as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022