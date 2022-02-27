Ukraine Crisis: Twitter says its site being restricted in Russia

Social media tech giant Twitter on Saturday (local time) said that its site is being restricted in Russia amid tension between Moscow and Kyiv. "We're aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible," Twitter said in a tweet.

Earlier, Facebook banned Russian state media from running ads and monetizing the platform over the Russian military operation in Ukraine, said Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of the social network's security policy. "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend," Gleicher said in a tweet.

The security policy said that the company is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will keep sharing steps they are taking to protect people on their platform. (ANI)

