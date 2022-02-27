Left Menu

EU Foreign Policy Chief calls virtual meet in support of Ukraine against Russian strike

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Saturday (local time) said that he had convened a virtual meeting of EU Foreign Ministers on Sunday to adopt further measures in support of Ukraine against Russian aggression.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 27-02-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 02:36 IST
EU Foreign Policy Chief calls virtual meet in support of Ukraine against Russian strike
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Saturday (local time) said that he had convened a virtual meeting of EU Foreign Ministers on Sunday to adopt further measures in support of Ukraine against Russian aggression. "I am convening a virtual meeting of EU Foreign Ministers tomorrow at 18.00 to adopt further measures in support of #Ukraine, against aggression by #Russia. I will propose a package of emergency assistance for the Ukrainian armed forces, to support them in their heroic fight," Borrell tweeted.

Meanwhile, President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the European Union will facilitate supplying military assistance to Ukraine. "EU defence in action in support to Ukraine Will facilitate deliveries of military aid from EU to Ukraine. Democratic Ukraine will prevail," Michel tweeted.

Earlier, the European Union condemned Russia's action. "The European Union (EU) condemns in the strongest possible terms the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by armed forces of the Russian Federation. We also condemn the involvement of Belarus in this aggression against Ukraine and call on it to abide by its international obligations," the EU said in a statement.

The EU also called on the international community to demand from Russia the immediate end of this aggression, which endangers international peace and security at a global scale, according to the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022