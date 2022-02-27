Left Menu

Russia must be isolated diplomatically, financially: Boris Johnson

Amid ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday (local time) spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that Russia must be isolated diplomatically and financially.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 03:03 IST
Russia must be isolated diplomatically, financially: Boris Johnson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Amid ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday (local time) spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that Russia must be isolated diplomatically and financially. "This evening I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa. The heroism of the President and his people in the defence of their country is awe-inspiring. We are clear-Russia must be isolated diplomatically and financially. I welcome increased willingness to exclude Russia from SWIFT," Johnson tweeted.

Zelenskyy also said that he had a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister and agreed on further joint steps to counter the "aggressor". "Had a phone conversation with @BorisJohnson. Grateful to the British Prime Minister for his position, new decisions to enhance the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian army. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor," Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, Zelenskyy also spoke with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala about the current situation. "Informed President of Georgia @Zourabichvili_S and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic @P_Fiala about the current situation. Concrete assistance was discussed. Grateful to our friends Georgia and Czech Republic for their support," Zelenskyy tweeted. Notably, Zelenskyy, in a phone conversation, thanked Andrzej Duda, President of Poland for his personal leadership in granting Ukraine membership in the EU.

"In a phone conversation, I thanked @AndrzejDuda for his personal leadership in granting Ukraine membership in the #EU. The concrete daily assistance of Poland to our country is also invaluable. The Ukraine, Poland relationship is a common history and, I am sure, a common European future," Zelenskyy tweeted. In a tweet, Zelensky also said that he had thanked the Pope for his prayers, adding that "the Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022