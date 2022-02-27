Left Menu

Two explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Two large explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Sunday morning.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 05:18 IST
Two explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv with one detonation that appeared to be approximately 20 kilometres, or about 12 miles, from the city centre, according to CNN.

It further reproted that the second explosion rocked western Kyiv just before 1 am (local time). The second blast also came from the southwestern part of the city in the direction of the city's second major airport.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

