One killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting

At least one person was killed and 13 others were injured during a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge on Saturday (local time).

ANI | Las Vegas | Updated: 27-02-2022 06:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 06:04 IST
At least one person was killed and 13 others were injured during a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge on Saturday (local time). Officers received reports of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. (local time) at the business in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue and found 14 victims had been shot, CNN reported citing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department statement.

One man was pronounced dead and two other people are in critical condition, while the rest of the victims are currently stable, according to the statement. The statement said that investigators believe the shooting began after at least two people got into an altercation during a party, CNN reproted.

"During the altercation, the subjects exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people," the statement added. Authorities are investigating the incident and have not released any names of victims or suspects. No arrests have been made, police said, according to CNN. (ANI)

