Left Menu

Macron urges Lukashenko to withdraw Russian troops from Belarus

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to demand the speedy withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus, the Elysee Palace said in a statement after the two leaders' phone talks.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2022 06:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 06:41 IST
Macron urges Lukashenko to withdraw Russian troops from Belarus
French President Emmanuel Macron. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): French President Emmanuel Macron called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to demand the speedy withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus, the Elysee Palace said in a statement after the two leaders' phone talks. "The President of the French Republic requested the President of Belarus to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarusian soil as quickly as possible, as these troops are waging a unilateral and unjust war and he emphasized the need to cooperate with the international community in carrying out humanitarian operations to come to the aid of the Ukrainian people," it said.

Macron also condemned the possibility of Russia placing nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory, the statement says. "The President of the Republic made a point of denouncing the seriousness of a decision which would authorize Russia to deploy nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil," it says.

During the conversation, the president of Belarus called the topic of the possible deployment of nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory "fake." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022