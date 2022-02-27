Left Menu

YouTube blocks Russian media outlet RT in Ukraine

American online video sharing and social media platform YouTube on Saturday (local time) blocked Russian state media outlet RT from Ukraine and also suspended its ability to monetize content globally, local media reported.

American online video sharing and social media platform YouTube on Saturday (local time) blocked Russian state media outlet RT from Ukraine and also suspended its ability to monetize content globally, local media reported. Notably, YouTube restricted RT and several other Russian channels as the Ukrainian government requested the social media platform to cut off their access in Ukraine, CNN news reported citing YouTube.

Citing "extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine" for the move, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said that the social media platform is pausing monetization of several Russian channels that come in the ambit of recent sanctions imposed after Russia launched military operations in Ukraine. "We will be significantly limiting recommendations to these channels," the media outlet quoted Choi who added that they might take further actions as per new developments.

The social media platform also stated that it has removed channels and videos violating its policies that were involved in coordinated deception. However, this decision has received flaks from journalists, activists and even a member of Congress who observed that YouTube was running advertisements against content from RT, CNN News reported.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

