France to ramp up sanctions, deliver more military equipment to Ukraine, says French Presidency

The French Presidency on Sunday announced that it would ramp up sanctions against Russia and deliver more military equipment to Ukraine.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 09:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The French Presidency on Sunday announced that it would ramp up sanctions against Russia and deliver more military equipment to Ukraine. The new sanctions would include national measures to freeze the financial assets of Russian figures as well as new measures to be taken with European partners concerning the SWIFT interbank system, the statement said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday that France has agreed to supply military equipment to Kyiv as well as ban Russia from the SWIFT international banking system. French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced assistance of 300 million Euros (USD 337 million) of aid and military equipment to Ukraine, reported the French daily Le Monde.

Macron also asserted that France will extend humanitarian assistance to people from Ukraine seeking shelter in neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

