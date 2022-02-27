Left Menu

Pakistan reports 847 new COVID infections, 20 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 847 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

Pakistan reports 847 new COVID infections, 20 deaths in past 24 hours
Pakistan reported 847 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,508,504 in the country, including 36,803 active cases.

A total of 20 people succumbed to the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 30,173, according to the NCOC. As many as 40,127 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a case positivity rate of 2.11 per cent.

Of the total active cases, 1,113 continue to remain under critical care. (ANI)

