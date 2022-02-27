Left Menu

Russian troops enter Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv

Russian troops have reportedly entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv in the country amid fierce fighting.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:14 IST
Representative image (Photo credit- Rueters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Russian troops have reportedly entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv in the country amid fierce fighting. A viral video on social media appears to show a number of Russian light military vehicles on the streets of the city, with some footage showing vehicles on fire.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, on Sunday said that Moscow's armed forces blocked Kherson and Berdyansk, and established control over Henichesk and the Chernobaevka airfield near Kherson over the past day. "Over the past day, the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk were completely blocked by the Russian armed forces. The city of Henichesk and the Chernobaevka airfield near Kherson were also taken under control," Konashenkov said, according to Sputnik News Agency.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of explosions in Ukraine. The spokesman also noted that over the past 24 hours, troops of the Luhansk People's Republic, with fire support from the Russian military, carried out operations and established control over the settlements of Novookhtyrka, Smolyaninovo, Stanychno-Luhanskoye.

Konashenkov stressed that the depth of advancement of the Russian armed forces reached 52 kilometres (32 miles) since the beginning of the military operations in Ukraine, Sputnik reported. The spokesperson further said that the Russian armed forces have destroyed 975 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine since the beginning of the aggression.

"To date, the Russian armed forces have struck 975 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine," Konashenkov said, Sputnik reported. Notably, in the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation after the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operations and imposed severe sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

