Taliban orders Khost province residents to remove Afghan flags from homes

Taliban have ordered the residents of Khost province in Afghanistan to remove the Afghan national flag (black, red, green) from the rooftops of their houses and their vehicles, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Taliban have ordered the residents of Khost province in Afghanistan to remove the Afghan national flag (black, red, green) from the rooftops of their houses and their vehicles, local media reported. The citizens of Khost province only have three days to remove flags, Khaama Press quoted Taliban provincial head, Muhammad Nabi Omari who added that though hanging the white flag of the Taliban is optional, the previous flag is no longer acceptable.

However, Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson had earlier said that the decision regarding the national flag or keeping the previous flag is yet not finalized. Meanwhile, the Afghan people have been requesting the Taliban not to change the flag as it belongs to no leader and faction, the Afghan news agency reported.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

