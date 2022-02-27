Left Menu

Over 156,000 Ukrainians entered Poland since start of hostilities: Polish Border Agency

Over 156,000 residents of Ukraine have entered Poland since the beginning of hostilities in the country amid Russia's military operation, the Polish Border Guard said on Sunday.

27-02-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 156,000 residents of Ukraine have entered Poland since the beginning of hostilities in the country amid Russia's military operation, the Polish Border Guard said on Sunday. "Since the beginning of hostilities, the Border Guard officers have registered a total of 187,800 people at border crossings with Ukraine, including over 156,000 people in the direction of entry into Poland," the agency said in a statement.

According to Warsaw, a record number of 88,400 people have been registered on the Polish-Ukrainian border over the past 24 hours, with 77,300 seeking to enter Poland. On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

