Google bans download of RT mobile App in Ukraine

Google has banned the download of the mobile application of the Russian RT channel in Ukraine at the request of Kyiv, the broadcaster said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:59 IST
"Google, at the request of Kyiv, has banned the download of the RT mobile application on the territory of Ukraine," the broadcaster said in a statement published on its official Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Google announced its decision to pause the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

