Pak Oppn leader Bilawal warns Imran Khan of dire consequences ahead of 'long march'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government of dire consequences a day before the "long march" and said if Imran Khan resigns now then there would be no need to stage a protest and bring a no-confidence motion in parliament against the government. "After the removal of Imran Khan, the interim set-up would have limited responsibilities, which include carrying out electoral reforms and holding transparent elections," reported The Express Tribune.

"After the ouster of [Prime Minister Imran] Khan Sahib, the next set-up will have the mandate to amend or introduce electoral reforms," said the main opposition leader while addressing a news conference at Bilawal House. "All opposition parties agree that no matter which one of them forms the government with a fresh mandate, it will have the power to get the people out of the tough times they are currently in," he added.

The comments seem to bridge a "gap" between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the timing of holding fresh general elections in the country in case the opposition's anti-government agitation and no-confidence motion in parliament "succeed, reported The Express Tribune". Bilawal, who was accompanied by senior party leaders, claimed that the prime minister was "selected" through rigging and had no justification to carry on holding the post.

The PPP chairman claimed that it was the incompetence of the current government that it signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that went against the interests of the people, reported The Express Tribune. "The burden of the government's incompetence is being borne by the common man in the form of the rising prices of electricity, gas, fuel and medicines."

The PPP chairman said the PTI-led government was undemocratic, but his party had adopted democratic measures to oust it. "The long march is a democratic attack on this undemocratic government."

Bilawal said senior party leader Taj Haider had prepared a comprehensive report on the 2018 elections, in which it has been pointed out how the electoral process was compromised and what role was played by which institution. "We want the Election Commission [of Pakistan] to review this report and investigate it on their own before releasing it to the public," he demanded.

"If the Election Commission does not address our concerns, then this report will be brought before other institutions concerned and the public." Talking about the long march, the PPP chairman said that it would be the longest one in the history of the country covering more than 2,000 kilometers.

It would start from Karachi and reach Islamabad passing through 37 cities. "We will reach Lahore from Sahiwal on March 5, Gujranwala on March 6 and the last phase of the march will begin from March 8." (ANI)

