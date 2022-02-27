Gas pipeline explodes in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 27 (ANI/Xinhua): An explosion on a gas pipeline occurred in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

According to the report citing sources from the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration, the Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in the city's Danylivka district in the early morning.

There is yet no second source confirming Russia's role in the blast. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)